Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Report: Calls between Bob Baffert, horse racing commission illegally recorded

The penalty brought a 90-day suspension for Bob Baffert and a disqualification of Medina Spirit...
The penalty brought a 90-day suspension for Bob Baffert and a disqualification of Medina Spirit as the Derby winner.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Talks between the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and trainer Bob Baffert may have violated California law as phone conversations were recorded without the trainer’s consent.

According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the conversations were held shortly after Medina Spirit tested positive for betamethasone, an illegal race day substance, in a drug test conducted on Derby Day 2021.

The penalty brought a 90-day suspension for Baffert and a disqualification of Medina Spirit as the Derby winner.

The Times said KHRC had recorded three phone calls between the two parties, which may have been in violation of California’s all-party consent law for phone recordings.

At the time, Baffert was said to have been in California heading to a private plane back to Kentucky.

Transcripts of the calls obtained by the Times said Baffert doubted the results of test and demanded an investigation into test to “prove that this was just a big mistake.” Baffert is also disclosed as saying he and his staff would take lie-detector tests to prove his innocence.

Clark Brewster, Bob Baffert’s attorney, said the recording was not disclosed to Baffert until he had hearings with his stewards 10 months after the calls were recorded, the report states.

Kentucky’s phone recording consent law states only one party needs to have consent to legally record phone conversations.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission in March upheld its 90-day suspension of Baffert following the race day test. His suspension began on March 4, 2022 after the Kentucky Court of Appeals rejected Baffert’s motion for emergency relief.

WAVE News reached out to the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission for comment.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers shot a suspect in a double murder at a gas station in New Albany after he allegedly...
New Albany double murder, abduction suspect shot by officers
Mac Lewis is scheduled to appear in Clark Circuit 1 Court on Monday, April 4, 2022.
Clark County, Ind. man accused of shooting, killing wife inside their home
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Cassie Carli’s body found buried in shallow grave in Alabama
The Main Jail Complex building of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
32-year-old inmate who died in LMDC custody identified
Nigel Ragon
2007: Death of 3-month-old reopened, what parents reported

Latest News

After having to make changes to its events due to COVID in 2020 and 2021, the Kentucky Derby...
Kentucky Derby Festival kicks off spring celebration with Touring Parade
The Kentucky Court of Appeals on Friday rejected trainer Bob Baffert’s motion for emergency...
Kentucky appeals court denies Baffert’s motion for stay
South Carolina's Aliyah Boston and Louisville's Olivia Cochran go after a loose ball during the...
Cards fall to South Carolina 72-59 in Final Four
Oscar Tshiebwe was the star of the night with 25 points and 21 rebounds
Kentucky’s Tshiebwe named AP men’s college player of year