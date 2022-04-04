Contact Troubleshooters
Sellersburg man accused of murdering wife appears in court

“They are obviously traumatized,” said Mull, referring to the two young girls.
By Sean Baute
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A Clark County man is facing multiple charges for the alleged role he played in the death of his wife, Elizabeth Bennett Lewis.

Mac Lewis of Sellersburg appeared in court Monday where prosecutor Jeremy mull argued he should be held without bond. The judge granted the request. He is being charged with murder, attempted murder, and criminal recklessness with a firearm.

Police said Bennett’s 11-year-old daughter was in the house with her 10-year-old friend and called 911 while Lewis was shooting throughout the house.

The Bennett family attorney, Larry Wilder, said he’s known the family for years and added the family is understandably upset.

”What I would say is, everybody go home tonight and hug your kids.” Wilder said. “This is just a terrible situation, when people you know and love suffer, so that’s what I would ask everyone to do.”

Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said additional charges may come based on the fact Lewis allegedly shot his gun with children in the home.

“They are obviously traumatized,” said Mull, referring to the two young girls.

Lewis will back in court again for arraignment on Tuesday.

