2 men sought in connection to Jeffersontown shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators released images of two people of interest they believe to be involved in a shooting in Jeffersontown.

The shooting happened on March 28 around 2:30 a.m. on South Hurstbourne Parkway near a Hyatt hotel and a shopping center with a Barnes & Noble Bookstore and Aldi grocery store, according to information from the Jeffersontown Police Department.

Photos show two men who investigators believe could have been involved in the crime.

Anyone with information on who the men are or who know anything about the shooting are asked to call Jeffersontown Police or email crimetips@jtownkypd.org.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.