Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Burrow to throw out first pitch at Reds Opening Day

Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:03 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow will throw out the first pitch at Great American Ball Park next Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians.

Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor will catch, the team announced.

Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase will present the 2021 National League Rookie of the Year Award to Reds Second Baseman Jonathan India.

Chase won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award last year.

The Bengals will be represented in the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade as well with a tribute float including former Bengals players, according to the parade association.

Find the full parade lineup here.

Reds legend Barry Larkin will serve as parade grand marshal.

Organizers said they are excited to see the parade return after a two-year hiatus.

“It’s about Cincinnati and our roots, and what this day means to us,” said Parade Chairman Neil Luken. “If you’re not from Cincinnati, it’s hard to appreciate it, but once you’ve been here for a few years, you’ll understand what Opening Day is all about.”

The Reds open at home on April 12, but their first game is against the Atlanta Braves on April 7. That game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN2.

Reds Owner Bob Castellini previously said the Reds have tickets available still for Opening Day, something he said he doesn’t ever remember saying at this time of year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews recovered the body of 34-year-old Adam Thomas after he reportedly jumped into the river...
Body recovered of Louisville man who jumped into Ohio River to save woman in January
Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew, Travis Peters, posted an update on Facebook last Tuesday...
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says
Officers shot a suspect in a double murder at a gas station in New Albany after he allegedly...
Louisville man killed in New Albany double shooting identified
Timothy McQueary, 60, from Louisville, has been charged with three counts of rape, three counts...
Louisville man charged with multiple counts of rape, sodomy involving minor
John Kennedy, 38, was arrested Tuesday morning after LMPD executed a search warrant at an...
Man accused of ‘terrorizing’ neighbors arrested at Sheppard Square apartment complex

Latest News

The Kentucky State Capitol (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Gov. Beshear vetoes bill banning transgender women from women’s sports
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear has vetoed a bill on Wednesday that would have banned...
Gov. Beshear vetoes bill banning transgender women from women’s sports
Renee Hicks has led the Bellarmine softball team since 2003 and amassed 419 career wins with...
Bellarmine softball coach on administrative leave amid Title IX investigation
Oscar Tshiebwe
Oscar Tshiebwe wins Wooden Award, UK’s first unanimous National Player of the Year
Horse racing fans gathered at Old Friends Farm in Georgetown on Tuesday to pay respects to...
Medina Spirit’s ashes interred at Kentucky farm