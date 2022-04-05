Chris Rock brings ‘Ego Death’ world tour to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Chris Rock has added Louisville as a stop for his “Ego Death World Tour 2022″ stand-up comedy tour.

Rock will appear at The Louisville Palace on June 15, according to Live Nation’s website. While prices have not been announced, tickets go on sale to the general public on April 8 at 10 a.m.

The tour has added multiple stops and experienced a rise in popularity since the Oscars on March 27, where Rock was slapped on stage by actor Will Smith.

The incident happened after Rock made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia. Smith then walked up on stage and slapped the comedian, yelling obscenities to stop making jokes about his wife.

Smith has since apologized to Rock and resigned from the Academy in a statement.

