Food banks from across the US gather in Louisville to discuss post-pandemic food insecurity

More than 500 people attended the conference in Louisville.
By Sean Baute
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Feeding America hosted its annual conference in Louisville on Tuesday, aimed at ending food insecurity across the country, which included a visit to the Dare to Care Food Bank.

Dare to Care President Vincent James said their goal was to share the knowledge they’ve gained since the global COVID-19 pandemic began.

“When you’re willing to take the risk, you see what can really happen when people are focused on making a change,” James said.

James and the Dare to Care Food Bank staff had no idea how important their services would become when they built their current facility in 2020. He said they served thousands of meals to community members every day, but that was the norm for them. However, what they ultimately accomplished was to revitalize a dormant neighborhood in Portland.

“From a food bank perspective, you typically don’t think you can lead a community in economic development,” James said. “But we can be a catalyst for economic development when we look at how we’re building our institutions, our organizations, as well as how we’re impacting the community.”

James described the gathering of so many people with the common goal of eradicating food insecurity as a blessing.

Since the $7 million Dare to Care project was completed, more businesses in the neighborhood have followed suit.

Their building includes a brand new kitchen, classroom space, and other amenities.

According to Feeding America, it is an important tool in the fight against food insecurity.

“We’ve been in disaster response mode for two years,” Feeding America Chief Network Officer Kathryn Strickland said. “This is just very special for us.”

More than 500 people attended the conference in Louisville.

