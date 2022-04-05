Contact Troubleshooters
ISP: Victim in New Albany double shooting was suspect’s wife

Brandee Douglass and Cherok Douglass were legally married but were separated, according to ISP Sgt. Carey Huls.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The woman killed in a double shooting at a New Albany Circle K on Monday was the suspected gunman’s wife, Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls confirmed Tuesday.

Brandee Douglass and a man were shot dead at the gas station around 10 a.m. The New Albany Police officers who were called there then witnessed the shooting suspect, Cherok Douglass, speed away.

Huls said Brandee Douglass and Cherok Douglass were legally married. The man who died in the shooting has not been identified, and it is unclear whether he knew Brandee Douglass or her husband.

Cherok Douglass was being followed by officers from NAPD and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department when he crashed his car on Kamer Miller Road and fled into The Onion, a nearby restaurant, according to Huls. The suspect then abducted a woman and forced her into a car at the restaurant.

When officers caught up with him, he became aggressive, according to Huls and NAPD Chief Todd Bailey, and the officers shot and “disabled” him. He was then brought to UofL Hospital.

The hostage victim was also taken to the hospital for injuries that were not serious.

Cherok Douglass is facing robbery and kidnapping charges. Huls said other charges, which could include murder, are likely to be filed.

Indiana court records reveal Cherok Douglass has a long criminal history dating as far back as 2004, including drug and domestic violence charges.

ISP is now leading both the kidnapping and the double homicide investigations.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

