JCPS student indicted by grand jury for bringing gun to school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville teenager has been indicted by a grand jury and charged him with illegal possession of a firearm within school property.

Jaylin Ready, 18, is accused of bringing a gun to the Academy @ Shawnee on January 31.

According to an arrest slip, school staff found a gun in Ready’s backpack after hearing that he may have been armed on campus.

Louisville Metro Police were called to the school, who confiscated the gun and arrested Ready.

In March, it was announced the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or the ATF, would be charging Ready for possession of a firearm in a school zone. The federal charge could bring a one to five-year sentence if convicted.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced in a release Ready made an initial appearance on Tuesday in front of Judge Colin H. Lindsay of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky.

The ATF and LMPD continue their investigation into the case.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.