Lineup released for return of Bourbon & Beyond after 2-year hiatus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One of Louisville's most popular bourbon, culinary and music festival experiences is returning this year featuring artists like Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Kings of Leon and more.

Bourbon & Beyond announced through social media their return for September 15 through the 18.

Bourbon & Beyond is returning BIGGER THAN EVER, September 15-18 ✨🥃



The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The full lineup was announced on Tuesday.

Thursday

Jack White

Alanis Morissette

Father John Misty

The Revivalists

Japanese Breakfast

Shakey Graves

Jimmie Vaughan

Shovels & Rope

Buffalo Nichols

Gary Brewer & the Kentucky Ramblers

Hannah Wicklund

Hogslop String Band

Tyler Boone

Friday

Kings of Leon

Brandi Carlile

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Lukas Nelson & Potr

Courtney Barnett

Charley Crockett

St. Paul & the Broken Bones

Houndmouth

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Eric Gales

S.G. Goodman

Hogslop String Band

Jocelyn & Chris Arndt

Missy Raines & Allegheny

Tray Wellington

Saturday

Pearl Jam

Greta Van Fleet

St. Vincent

Crowded House

Cold War Kids

Elle King

Drive-By Truckers

JP Saxe

Robert Randolph Band

Reignwolf

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

The National Parks

Jon Stickley Trio

Missy Raines & Allegheny

Matilda Marigolds

Sunday

Chris Stapleton

The Doobie Brothers

NEEDTOBREATHE

Caamp

Marcus King

Yola

Mike Cambell & the Dirty Knobs

Jukebox the Ghost

Boy & Bear

Madison Cunningham

Gin Wigmore

Sierra Hull

The Blue Stones

Jake Blount

Bella White

Jon Stickley Trio

For more information and to buy passes, click or tap here.

