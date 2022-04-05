Lineup released for return of Bourbon & Beyond after 2-year hiatus
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of Louisville’s most popular bourbon, culinary and music festival experiences is returning this year featuring artists like Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Kings of Leon and more.
Bourbon & Beyond announced through social media their return for September 15 through the 18.
(Story continues below)
Bourbon & Beyond is returning BIGGER THAN EVER, September 15-18 ✨🥃— Bourbon & Beyond (@BourbonNBeyond) March 18, 2022
Weekend & Camping early bird passes are ON SALE NOW at https://t.co/yeQhw9SXK1 pic.twitter.com/RAtJH9Z9wv
The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The full lineup was announced on Tuesday.
Thursday
- Jack White
- Alanis Morissette
- Father John Misty
- The Revivalists
- Japanese Breakfast
- Shakey Graves
- Jimmie Vaughan
- Shovels & Rope
- Buffalo Nichols
- Gary Brewer & the Kentucky Ramblers
- Hannah Wicklund
- Hogslop String Band
- Tyler Boone
Friday
- Kings of Leon
- Brandi Carlile
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
- Lukas Nelson & Potr
- Courtney Barnett
- Charley Crockett
- St. Paul & the Broken Bones
- Houndmouth
- Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
- Eric Gales
- S.G. Goodman
- Hogslop String Band
- Jocelyn & Chris Arndt
- Missy Raines & Allegheny
- Tray Wellington
Saturday
- Pearl Jam
- Greta Van Fleet
- St. Vincent
- Crowded House
- Cold War Kids
- Elle King
- Drive-By Truckers
- JP Saxe
- Robert Randolph Band
- Reignwolf
- Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
- The National Parks
- Jon Stickley Trio
- Missy Raines & Allegheny
- Matilda Marigolds
Sunday
- Chris Stapleton
- The Doobie Brothers
- NEEDTOBREATHE
- Caamp
- Marcus King
- Yola
- Mike Cambell & the Dirty Knobs
- Jukebox the Ghost
- Boy & Bear
- Madison Cunningham
- Gin Wigmore
- Sierra Hull
- The Blue Stones
- Jake Blount
- Bella White
- Jon Stickley Trio
For more information and to buy passes, click or tap here.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.