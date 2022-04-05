Contact Troubleshooters
Lineup released for return of Bourbon & Beyond after 2-year hiatus

Bourbon & Beyond will take place at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition...
Bourbon & Beyond will take place at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Exposition Center from September 15-18.(Steve Thrasher/Danny Wimmer Presents)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of Louisville’s most popular bourbon, culinary and music festival experiences is returning this year featuring artists like Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Kings of Leon and more.

Bourbon & Beyond announced through social media their return for September 15 through the 18.

(Story continues below)

The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The full lineup was announced on Tuesday.

Thursday

  • Jack White
  • Alanis Morissette
  • Father John Misty
  • The Revivalists
  • Japanese Breakfast
  • Shakey Graves
  • Jimmie Vaughan
  • Shovels & Rope
  • Buffalo Nichols
  • Gary Brewer & the Kentucky Ramblers
  • Hannah Wicklund
  • Hogslop String Band
  • Tyler Boone

Friday

  • Kings of Leon
  • Brandi Carlile
  • Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
  • Lukas Nelson & Potr
  • Courtney Barnett
  • Charley Crockett
  • St. Paul & the Broken Bones
  • Houndmouth
  • Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
  • Eric Gales
  • S.G. Goodman
  • Hogslop String Band
  • Jocelyn & Chris Arndt
  • Missy Raines & Allegheny
  • Tray Wellington

Saturday

  • Pearl Jam
  • Greta Van Fleet
  • St. Vincent
  • Crowded House
  • Cold War Kids
  • Elle King
  • Drive-By Truckers
  • JP Saxe
  • Robert Randolph Band
  • Reignwolf
  • Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
  • The National Parks
  • Jon Stickley Trio
  • Missy Raines & Allegheny
  • Matilda Marigolds

Sunday

  • Chris Stapleton
  • The Doobie Brothers
  • NEEDTOBREATHE
  • Caamp
  • Marcus King
  • Yola
  • Mike Cambell & the Dirty Knobs
  • Jukebox the Ghost
  • Boy & Bear
  • Madison Cunningham
  • Gin Wigmore
  • Sierra Hull
  • The Blue Stones
  • Jake Blount
  • Bella White
  • Jon Stickley Trio

For more information and to buy passes, click or tap here.

