LMPD to auction off unclaimed cars at impound lot Wednesday

The acquisition of a tow lot isn’t a simple decision, especially because LMPD wants to adhere to strict criteria. (Source: Air 3)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police will be hosting its first on-site auction on Wednesday to clear out unclaimed cars at the city’s impound lot.

The auction is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, according to a post by LMPD.

An auction company, Auctions ASAP, has been working with LMPD holding auctions to help clear the city’s backlog of vehicles unclaimed in the Frankfort Avenue lot.

The move has been one effort made by LMPD to clear out vehicles in the impound lot to make room for abandoned vehicles on city streets.

In March, police said the Frankfort Avenue lot was down to 1,250 vehicles after being stacked beyond its 1,800 vehicle capacity in late 2021.

Wednesday’s auction will be the first one held in-person and open to the public. Auctions ASAP said around 60 lots, including cars, SUVs, trucks and more will be auctioned off.

Guests are asked to park along Frankfort Avenue on the same side of the impound lot’s entrance only, or along surrounding streets where permitted.

