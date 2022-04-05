Louisville man arrested after allegedly exposing himself, driving car into Shelbyville Road bar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police arrested a man who allegedly drove his car into a bar after being asked to leave for exposing himself to patrons.

Jesse Head, 36, was charged with indecent exposure, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief, according to an arrest report.

Around 1 a.m. on Monday, officers were sent to the 10000 block of Shelbyville Road at Mr. G’s Lounge on a trouble call.

The report states Head was caught on camera exposing himself to patrons of the bar. Owners asked Head to leave the location.

When Head left, police said he had got into his vehicle and drove it through the center breezeway and hit the side of the building and a pole.

Two guests inside of the bar were nearly struck when the vehicle hit the building, according to the report.

Police said they found Head at his home around an hour later and arrested him.

Head was booked in Metro Corrections, where police said as paperwork was being filed, Head had exposed himself multiple times to the officer.

He is due in court on April 5.

