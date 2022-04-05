Contact Troubleshooters
Man identified as ‘I-65 Killer’ died in 2013

A sophisticated DNA analysis of crime scene samples performed by Indiana State Police and the FBI tied Harry Greenwell to the murders.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Harry Greenwell, who died in 2013, has been identified as the “I-65 Killer,” responsible for as many as three murders and other assaults across the Midwest in the 1980s and 1990s.

Sgt. Glenn Fifield of Indiana State Police revealed on Tuesday that Greenwell raped and killed three women in Indiana and Kentucky in the late 1980s who worked as motel clerks.

A sophisticated DNA analysis of crime scene samples performed by ISP and the FBI tied Greenwell to the murders of Vicki Heath, who was killed on Feb. 21, 1987, and Mary “Peggy” Gill and Jeanne Gilbert, who were killed in 1989. Heath was sexually assaulted and shot twice in the head, and her body was found behind dumpsters at a Super 8 Motel in Hardin County.

Greenwell died in January 2013. His obituary states he was born in Louisville and is buried at Calvary Cemetery on Newburg Road.

