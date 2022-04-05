Medina Spirit’s ashes interred at Kentucky farm

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Horse racing fans gathered at Old Friends Farm in Georgetown on Tuesday to pay respects to Medina Spirit.

Medina Spirit’s ashes were interred alongside Kentucky Derby winners Charismatic and War Emblem on Tuesday with fans and trainers saying their final goodbyes.

The 3-year-old thoroughbred crossed the finish line first at the 2021 Kentucky Derby, but had the winning title taken away after testing positive for betamethasone, a banned race-day substance.

Medina Spirit’s trainer, Bob Baffert, is currently facing a 90-day suspension as a penalty for test result. Baffert has said the substance came from a topical ointment which was applied to help deal with dermatitis.

On December 6, Medina Spirit collapsed and died after a workout at Santa Anita Park in California. The thoroughbred had just placed second at the Breeder’s Cup.

Medina Spirit’s necropsy report said the horse had swollen lungs, foam in his windpipe, as well as an enlarged spleen, congestions and mild hemorrhages. Drugs were not considered a factor in his death.

