Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Medina Spirit’s ashes interred at Kentucky farm

Horse racing fans gathered at Old Friends Farm in Georgetown on Tuesday to pay respects to...
Horse racing fans gathered at Old Friends Farm in Georgetown on Tuesday to pay respects to Medina Spirit.(WKYT)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Horse racing fans gathered at Old Friends Farm in Georgetown on Tuesday to pay respects to Medina Spirit.

Medina Spirit’s ashes were interred alongside Kentucky Derby winners Charismatic and War Emblem on Tuesday with fans and trainers saying their final goodbyes.

The 3-year-old thoroughbred crossed the finish line first at the 2021 Kentucky Derby, but had the winning title taken away after testing positive for betamethasone, a banned race-day substance.

Medina Spirit’s trainer, Bob Baffert, is currently facing a 90-day suspension as a penalty for test result. Baffert has said the substance came from a topical ointment which was applied to help deal with dermatitis.

On December 6, Medina Spirit collapsed and died after a workout at Santa Anita Park in California. The thoroughbred had just placed second at the Breeder’s Cup.

Medina Spirit’s necropsy report said the horse had swollen lungs, foam in his windpipe, as well as an enlarged spleen, congestions and mild hemorrhages. Drugs were not considered a factor in his death.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers shot a suspect in a double murder at a gas station in New Albany after he allegedly...
New Albany double murder, abduction suspect shot by officers
Police say a shooting that injured four people, including three children, stemmed from a large...
Suspect at large after multiple children shot in Kentucky
Jesse Head, 36, was charged with indecent exposure, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief,...
Louisville man arrested after allegedly exposing himself, driving car into Shelbyville Road bar
Charles Hawkins Jr.
Wife finds video, reports husband in molestation of 5-year-old
Officers shot a suspect in a double murder at a gas station in New Albany after he allegedly...
ISP: Victim in New Albany double shooting was suspect’s wife

Latest News

A lane closure has been announced for westbound I-64 on the Sherman Minton bridge to make...
Overnight lane closure on Sherman Minton beginning Tuesday
On Monday, Democratic leaders from both houses criticized the legislation and called for a veto...
Democrats call for veto of law allowing lawyers to conceal carry in the courtroom
Mac Lewis is scheduled to appear in Clark Circuit 1 Court on Monday, April 4, 2022.
Clark County, Ind. man accused of shooting, killing wife inside their home
July 1 signals the annual 2.5 percent increase for the RiverLink Ohio River toll bridges.
RiverLink drivers could be compensated over late fees as part of $2.5 million settlement