StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/5

Messy setup today with the rain ruling the radar for most areas until about 5-7pm, when it will then shift east.

Some fog may form later tonight.

Next system will be a fading line of t-storms moves in from the west Wednesday Morning. Mainly just areas of rain and thunder.

Far eastern areas could see this line “power back up” if enough heating occurs but that risk looks quite low right now and won’t be something we can fully answer until Wed AM.

Colder air with rain/snow showers Friday/Sat AM with Sunday looking to be the winner of the weekend days!

Next week has more of a summer taste to it...but will it last?

Today’s video will take a closer look at that.

