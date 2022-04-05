Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

USDA Under Secretary visits, meets with JCTC students

(WAVE 3 News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The United States Department of Agriculture Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services Deputy visited Jefferson Community and Technical College on Tuesday.

During her visit, Deputy Under Secretary Stacy Dean’s observed a class and met with SNAP Employment and Training students, the release said. Dean was also given a tour of the HUB, which consists with a food pantry and community resources. These resources can range from housing, counseling, childcare among others, the release said.

“This program seems like a model for programs across the country,” Dean said. “It’s open to everyone in the community it’s flipping the model and trying to figure out what can the school do to make sure students are successful.”

Dean said she was impressed with the school’s ability to meet the basic needs of students.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews recovered the body of 34-year-old Adam Thomas after he reportedly jumped into the river...
Body recovered of Louisville man who jumped into Ohio River to save woman in January
Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew, Travis Peters, posted an update on Facebook last Tuesday...
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says
Officers shot a suspect in a double murder at a gas station in New Albany after he allegedly...
Louisville man killed in New Albany double shooting identified
Timothy McQueary, 60, from Louisville, has been charged with three counts of rape, three counts...
Louisville man charged with multiple counts of rape, sodomy involving minor
John Kennedy, 38, was arrested Tuesday morning after LMPD executed a search warrant at an...
Man accused of ‘terrorizing’ neighbors arrested at Sheppard Square apartment complex

Latest News

Police were called to the 1500 block of Clover Street around 11:25 p.m. on Wednesday for...
Man shot and killed in PRP; police investigating
WAVE News - Wednesday night, April 6, 2022
WAVE News - Wednesday night, April 6, 2022
Richard Wen said the suspect, Cherok Douglass, held his wife at gunpoint while attempting to...
‘She’s very brave’: New Albany restaurant owner’s wife held at gunpoint by double homicide suspect
Police said Winnie Wen (left) was held at gunpoint by the same man accused of killing two...
‘She’s very brave’: New Albany restaurant owner’s wife held at gunpoint by double homicide suspect
The Kentucky State Capitol (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
Gov. Beshear vetoes bill banning transgender women from women’s sports