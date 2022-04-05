USDA Under Secretary visits, meets with JCTC students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The United States Department of Agriculture Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services Deputy visited Jefferson Community and Technical College on Tuesday.

During her visit, Deputy Under Secretary Stacy Dean’s observed a class and met with SNAP Employment and Training students, the release said. Dean was also given a tour of the HUB, which consists with a food pantry and community resources. These resources can range from housing, counseling, childcare among others, the release said.

“This program seems like a model for programs across the country,” Dean said. “It’s open to everyone in the community it’s flipping the model and trying to figure out what can the school do to make sure students are successful.”

Dean said she was impressed with the school’s ability to meet the basic needs of students.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.