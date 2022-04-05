Contact Troubleshooters
Victims of deadly double shooting in St. Denis identified

Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the St. Denis neighborhood on a...
Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the St. Denis neighborhood on a report of a double shooting.(WAVE News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men killed in west Louisville over the weekend were identified by a Jefferson County deputy coroner on Tuesday as Amear Clay, 19, and T’ylan Whetstone, 20.

The pair were found shot to death in a car on New Lynnview Drive in St. Denis on Saturday afternoon, according to an LMPD spokesperson. The coroner’s report shows they died shortly before 6:30 p.m. before they could be brought to the hospital.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. No suspect information has been released.

If anyone has information, call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

