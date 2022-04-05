Victims of deadly double shooting in St. Denis identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men killed in west Louisville over the weekend were identified by a Jefferson County deputy coroner on Tuesday as Amear Clay, 19, and T’ylan Whetstone, 20.

The pair were found shot to death in a car on New Lynnview Drive in St. Denis on Saturday afternoon, according to an LMPD spokesperson. The coroner’s report shows they died shortly before 6:30 p.m. before they could be brought to the hospital.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. No suspect information has been released.

If anyone has information, call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

