Bellarmine softball coach on administrative leave amid Title IX investigation

Renee Hicks has led the Bellarmine softball team since 2003 and amassed 419 career wins with the Knights, according to Bellarmine Athletics.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bellarmine University said their softball team coach is being investigated for a possible Title IX violation.

Renee Hicks has led the Bellarmine softball team since 2003 and amassed 419 career wins with the Knights, according to Bellarmine Athletics.

Hicks’ leave was confirmed by the university in a statement sent to WAVE News on Tuesday:

“We have made a temporary change in the leadership of our softball team while a Title IX investigation is underway. Title IX is a federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination and other conduct in any school or other education program on the basis of a student’s sex. We are ensuring that our student-athletes have all the support they need during this review, and will refrain from further comment.”

The university did not disclose further details on what led to the investigation or who was named Hicks’ replacement.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
