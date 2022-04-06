Contact Troubleshooters
Body recovered of Louisville man who jumped into Ohio River to save woman in January

Crews recovered the body of 34-year-old Adam Thomas after he reportedly jumped into the river in January to rescue a woman in Louisville.(Newburgh Police Department)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews recovered the body of 34-year-old Adam Thomas from the Ohio River after he reportedly jumped into the river in January to rescue a woman in Louisville.

Thomas’ remains were discovered on April 2 at the Old Lock and Dam in Newburgh. On April 5, Louisville Metro Police investigators contacted Newburgh Police about Thomas’ missing persons case, according to Newburgh Police Major J. Scully.

Thomas is said to have jumped into the Ohio River near 6th Street and River Road in Louisville around noon on Jan. 13 after a woman jumped in, the identity of whom has not been released.

Boats from Louisville Metro Police, Louisville Fire & Rescue, and an LMPD helicopter were used in the initial search for Thomas and the woman. There was no trace of the pair after a search of the area where they allegedly jumped in.

“The actions of Mr. Thomas were a true act of heroism and took great courage,” Scully said in a statement. “Mr. Thomas placed himself in harms way in order to help another and ultimately sacrificed his life in doing so. The Newburgh Police Department would like to thank the community for their efforts in assisting with this tragic event.”

Thomas’ remains, according to Scully, were identified based on his description and tattoos.

No information regarding the missing woman has been released. Scully said it was assumed she and Scully drowned.

