Broadway is back in Louisville! Musicals to return to Kentucky Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Live shows are coming back for the PNC Broadway in Louisville 2022-2023 season, and there’s something for everyone.

It starts with the return of a classic, Fiddler on the Roof, in October

“It’s been over a decade since the show has been here,” Leslie Broecker, the president of PNC Broadway in Louisville, said. “It’s one of our most requested, and what a score. Hit after hit after hit.”

Fiddler on the Roof is followed by one of Hollywood’s most romantic stories, Pretty Woman: The Musical, in November. Broadway Superstar Adam Pascal stars as the Richard Gere character Edward Lewis.

“The score is by Bryan Adams,” Broecker said “Everybody knows Bryan Adams music.”

It’s been 17 years since Annie has been at the Kentucky Center, but it will be back in February. Of course, she’s bringing Sandy.

Then, get ready for the story of the Temptations. Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations will tell the story of how the band came together next April.

“It’s a dancing show,” Broecker said. “Bring your dancing shoes!”

This season, one of the most requested shows is coming. The winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, Hadestown, next May.

“It’s the story of Orpheus descending into Hades to rescue his lover,” Broecker said.

The season will wrap next June with a show that was canceled during the pandemic — Aaron Sorkin’s adaptation of To Kill A Mockingbird.

“The gal that played Scout in the 1962 movie is also in this production as a hateful next-door neighbor,” Broecker said. “Not Scout, but what fun to have her in the show as well.”

The six-show season ticket package costs between $260 and $840, depending on seat location.

Full schedule:

Fiddler on the Roof — Oct. 18 – 23, 2022

Pretty Woman: The Musical — Nov. 29 – Dec. 4, 2022

Annie — Feb. 14 – 19, 2023

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations — April 11 – 16, 2023

Hadestown — May 16 – 21, 2023

Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird — June 20 – 25, 2023

Purchase tickets online at BroadwayInLouisville.com or over the phone at (502) 561-1003.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.