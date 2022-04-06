Contact Troubleshooters
Cincinnati artist stops in Louisville during 470 mile walk to Memphis

Krista Sheneman plans to walk 470 miles in 23 days.
By Sean Baute
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An artist from Cincinnati is walking from Cincinnati to Memphis to raise awareness about type 2 diabetes and to document the people she meets along the way.

Krista Sheneman plans to walk 470 miles in 23 days.

“I honestly just want to have candid conversations about what it’s like to do daily life with diabetes,” she said, “and how cumbersome that can sometimes feel.”

Krista Sheneman said she became ill three years ago. She discovered she had type 2 diabetes after visiting the doctor. It didn’t, however, stop her from living her life. In fact, she said it made her move even faster.

Sheneman began training immediately for the long distance walk from her current hometown to her first hometown.

Sheneman is a student at the Cincinnati Art Academy. Her journey was partially funded by the school.

She’s been taking pictures as an artist, remembering every place she’s been and every person she’s met.

Louisville is the first place Sheneman slept in an actual bed in five days, and she said she is ready to face what’s ahead.

“It’s just going to be a really long, hard journey back home,” Sheneman said, “and I’m going to get to know myself, know others, and I’m going to really hone in on what it means to be from the south and move away from the south. It’s definitely been an adventure.”

Follow along with her journey here and support her journey here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

