Clarksville Police welcomes new K-9 officer

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Clarksville Police Department announced the newest member of its police force on Wednesday by welcoming K-9 officer Dozer.

Dozer is a one-and-a-half year old German Shorthaired Pointer and will be primarily partnered with Officer Mathew Purlee as a community relations dog, according to Clarksville Police.

Police said Dozer will also assist with tracking and narcotics investigations as needed.

The police department said it is grateful for the many donors who made K-9 officer Dozer’s recruitment happen, but said there are many additional costs to get Dozer “the royal canine treatment” for equipment, certification and more.

Businesses and residents who would like to provide a donation for Dozer can drop it off at the police station at 1970 Broadway Street in Clarksville and speaking with the office manager.

Various businesses were also thanked for their previous donations to recruit K-9 officer Dozer, including Craig & Landreth of Clarksville, Onsite Plumbing, Heating and Air, Summit Trucking, Dan Christiani, A1 Pallet Co., Green Tree Pet Center, VFW of IN Auxiliary and Maxwell’s House of Music.

USDA Under Secretary visits, meets with JCTC students