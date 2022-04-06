Dave Chappelle adds third show in Louisville ‘due to overwhelming demand’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Comedian Dave Chappelle has added a third show at the Louisville Palace after extraordinary demand for his last-minute appearance in Louisville.

Tickets went on sale Wednesday morning for Chappelle’s April 12 and 13 tour appearances in Louisville.

The Louisville Palace announced Wednesday afternoon due to overwhelming popularity for the 7 p.m. shows both nights, the comedian would perform a second late night show at 10 p.m. on April 13.

Tickets for all three shows are still available through Ticketmaster.

(Story continues below)

Chappelle is best known for his series “Chappelle’s Show” and various comedy specials.

He was the subject of controversy after his recent comedy special, “The Closer,” where he made jokes on transgender and LGBTQ+ topics.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.