FORECAST: Additional showers Thursday and Friday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Steady rain eases to a drier evening

More showers Thursday afternoon

40s with rain and snowflakes Friday and Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers will depart most areas by sunset Wednesday evening, leaving behind only a small shower chance for the overnight hours. Temperatures will tumble into the 30s and lower 40s by Thursday morning.

Though Thursday begins with a clearer sky, clouds will fill back in during the afternoon as scattered showers get going. These clouds and showers will keep temperatures from getting above the mid 50s during the afternoon.

While some breaks in the clouds are possible Thursday night, we’ll keep a mostly cloudy sky and a small shower chance in the forecast heading into Friday morning. Lows will be in the 30s.

A renewed, more widespread round of showers will arrive on Friday as an area of low pressure moves through the Great Lakes. Colder air aloft will be at play, so non-consequential snow showers and sleet may mix in at times. Highs will be in the 40s.

It’s another weekend where Sunday will be the pick of the two. The long range forecast keeps the unsettled weather around, but will bring in much warmer temperatures with highs in the 70s most days next week.

