Greenberg campaign ad gives behind-the-scenes look at shooting aftermath

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Craig Greenberg campaign ad reveals for the first time the damage done when a gunman opened fire in his campaign office.

The 60-second spot shows a wall with six bullet holes after Quintez Brown allegedly tried to kill Greenberg on February 14.

“My wife and I thought it was important to share our story and our experiences with the community in the hopes that others do the same,” Greenberg said. “There are thousands of people in Louisville that have been impacted by violent crime much worse than my family.”

In the ad, we hear Craig Greenberg’s wife, Rachael, describing the moment she heard about the shooting.

“I thought to myself, did I kiss him goodbye?” she said in the advertisement.

One shot in the spot also shows the hole in Greenberg’s sweater, indicating how close one of the bullets came to doing him physical harm.

The photos, Greenberg said, came from staffers and were kept private until now.

“The images speak for themselves,” Greenberg said. “And they reflect the horrible impact that gun violence has on people, on families, on neighborhoods. And that’s unfortunately the experience my team and I had.”

Brown recently appeared in court on Monday and plead not guilty to charges of attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment. He is currently on home incarceration and will appear again in court on June 9.

