LMPD: Man sent to hospital in Parkland shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood on Tuesday evening sending one man to the hospital.

Officers were called to the intersection of South 26th Street and West Kentucky Street on reports of a shooting around 9:55 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

One man, whose age was not determined, was found shot at the location. He was sent to University Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police said the man is expected to survive.

Investigation is ongoing by LMPD. There are currently no suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

