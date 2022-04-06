Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD restarts in-person impound lot auctions

An auctioneer announces the sold price for a car
An auctioneer announces the sold price for a car(WAVE News)
By Mark Stevens
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD held its first in-person auction at its impound lot in years.

It’s another step the city is taking to clear the backlog of abandoned cars on city streets.

Potential buyers jammed up Frankfort Avenue and formed a huddle around the city’s auctioneer.

LMPD had 60 cars up for auction. Cars, trucks, and even a skid steer were all being picked over and bid on by would be buyers. Auction regulars said in the past, there would only be 50 people here.

“I heard it on the news yesterday, and I’m looking to get another car,” Jessica Foster said. “Also just to look to see what they have.”

She had her eye on a Chrysler 200.

“It’s nice, it’s black; it depends on what they’re talking honestly,” Foster said.

Prices varied from $80 for a couple mopeds to much more.

LMPD restarted in-person auctions because the sales happen much faster. Winning bidders have to pay within 90 minutes of the auction’s end.

Cars need to be picked up over the next couple days. That will allow the city to open up space and clear more wrecks from city streets.

“There shouldn’t be any issue with us towing vehicles, the only issue I see after that that is just manpower,” LMPD Maj. Emily McKinley said.

LMPD said they’re back to the point where wrecked cars shouldn’t sit on the street for months.

Foster’s Chrysler 200 was one of the more attractive cars for sale Wednesday. She didn’t bid. It sold for $7,000.

The auctioneer already announced they’re going to have another auction online. LMPD said they’re going to keep cycling these cars, making more room for abandoned cars off the streets.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

