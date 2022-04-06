Louisville man killed in New Albany double shooting identified

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A 43-year-old Louisville man has been identified as the second victim in a deadly shooting at a Circle K in New Albany.

Lorin Yelle, 43, was shot and killed as he walked to his car after leaving the Grant Line Road and Beechwood Avenue gas station, according to an initial investigation, Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said.

Around 10 a.m., the suspect, Cherok Douglass, 37, shot his wife, Brandee Douglass, 38, and Yelle, according to Huls. Both victims died before they could be taken to the hospital.

Investigators do not believe Yelle knew Cherok or Brandee Douglass.

After the shooting, New Albany Police officers witnessed Cherok Douglass speed away from the gas station. According to Huls, he was being chased by officers from NAPD and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department when he crashed his car on Kamer Miller Road and ran into The Onion, a nearby restaurant. After that, he allegedly kidnapped a woman and forced her into a car at the restaurant.

Officers then shot the suspect, who was then taken to UofL Hospital.

In addition to robbery and kidnapping charges against Cherok Douglass, Huls said other charges, such as murder, could be filed.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.