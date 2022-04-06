Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville Palace announces dates for Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle.
Dave Chappelle.(Mathieu Bitton / Netflix / MGN)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dave Chappelle recently announced a last minute appearance to Louisville as part of his stand-up comedy tour.

Chappelle will appear at The Louisville Palace on April 12 and 13, according to its social media page.

Chappelle, a stand up comedian and actor is best known for his series “Chappelle’s Show.”

He was the subject of controversy after his recent comedy special, “The Closer,” where he made jokes on transgender and LGBTQ+ topics.

Tickets go on sale to the public Wednesday at 10 a.m.

