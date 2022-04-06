Man accused of ‘terrorizing’ neighbors arrested at Sheppard Square apartment complex

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers have arrested a man accused of terrorizing a Smoketown apartment complex.

John Kennedy, 38, was arrested Tuesday morning by LMPD, ATF and CID officers. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Kennedy was previously convicted of a robbery back in 2002.

Officers also found two rifles, a handgun and narcotics in the home, according to an LMPD spokesperson.

LMPD officers had been investigating the apartment complex for months. Fourth Division Lieutenant Randy Jones told WAVE News neighbors had submitted anonymous tips to the department dating back to January.

“I’m glad we were able to do something today about this situation,” Jones said. “I’m glad they’re able to feel a little bit safer going outside, going for walks, just being safe in their own neighborhoods. There are a lot of good people who live out here and we don’t want them to feel unsafe.”

Several neighbors, who did not want to be identified, told WAVE News they are often woken up in the middle of the night by the sound of gunshots.

“We get woken up in the middle of the night from gunshots, and then we’re like scrambling on the floor or running to the bathroom,” one neighbor said. “It’s almost, you know, by the grace of God that nobody has actually been killed behind this.”

However, there have been close calls.

In late March, a man told WAVE News he was driving home past Jacob Street when bullets peppered his car.

“Once I saw the window was shattered, that was one thing,” Craig MacInnes told WAVE News at the time. “But then I saw a bullet hole that was obviously a bullet hole and then I thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m in danger.’”

Jones said officers have heard the community’s calls for help. He said they started surveilling the area, quickly gathered enough evidence and executed the search warrant.

“We all work together in just passing along information, anonymous tips, getting enough data and information to get probable cause to make our move,” Jones said.

Neighbors said Tuesday’s arrest is a step in the right direction to making the complex more safe.

“I don’t know what to say, but I’m kind of ecstatic that we won’t have a problem back here for a while,” the neighbors said. “It’s good to know that the problem may be solved going forth from today. We were all extremely excited about seeing them down there and taking out the problem.”

