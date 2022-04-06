Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Man accused of ‘terrorizing’ neighbors arrested at Sheppard Square apartment complex

John Kennedy, 38, was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
By Nick Picht
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police officers have arrested a man accused of terrorizing a Smoketown apartment complex.

John Kennedy, 38, was arrested Tuesday morning by LMPD, ATF and CID officers. He was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Kennedy was previously convicted of a robbery back in 2002.

Officers also found two rifles, a handgun and narcotics in the home, according to an LMPD spokesperson.

LMPD officers had been investigating the apartment complex for months. Fourth Division Lieutenant Randy Jones told WAVE News neighbors had submitted anonymous tips to the department dating back to January.

“I’m glad we were able to do something today about this situation,” Jones said. “I’m glad they’re able to feel a little bit safer going outside, going for walks, just being safe in their own neighborhoods. There are a lot of good people who live out here and we don’t want them to feel unsafe.”

Several neighbors, who did not want to be identified, told WAVE News they are often woken up in the middle of the night by the sound of gunshots.

“We get woken up in the middle of the night from gunshots, and then we’re like scrambling on the floor or running to the bathroom,” one neighbor said. “It’s almost, you know, by the grace of God that nobody has actually been killed behind this.”

However, there have been close calls.

In late March, a man told WAVE News he was driving home past Jacob Street when bullets peppered his car.

“Once I saw the window was shattered, that was one thing,” Craig MacInnes told WAVE News at the time. “But then I saw a bullet hole that was obviously a bullet hole and then I thought, ‘Oh my God, I’m in danger.’”

Jones said officers have heard the community’s calls for help. He said they started surveilling the area, quickly gathered enough evidence and executed the search warrant.

“We all work together in just passing along information, anonymous tips, getting enough data and information to get probable cause to make our move,” Jones said.

Neighbors said Tuesday’s arrest is a step in the right direction to making the complex more safe.

“I don’t know what to say, but I’m kind of ecstatic that we won’t have a problem back here for a while,” the neighbors said. “It’s good to know that the problem may be solved going forth from today. We were all extremely excited about seeing them down there and taking out the problem.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews recovered the body of 34-year-old Adam Thomas after he reportedly jumped into the river...
Body recovered of Louisville man who jumped into Ohio River to save woman in January
Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew, Travis Peters, posted an update on Facebook last Tuesday...
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says
Officers shot a suspect in a double murder at a gas station in New Albany after he allegedly...
Louisville man killed in New Albany double shooting identified
Timothy McQueary, 60, from Louisville, has been charged with three counts of rape, three counts...
Louisville man charged with multiple counts of rape, sodomy involving minor
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships

Latest News

MSD sewer
Section of East Breckenridge Street closed for emergency sewer line repair
Charged with two counts of murder is 21-year-old Karson Reitz of Shepherdsville.
Man accused in deadly Louisville restaurant shooting back in court
There are therapists and counselors that can help across Louisville.
Mental health professionals warn of post-pandemic stress taking toll at work
Post-pandemic work stress is concerning mental health professionals.
Mental health professionals warn of post-pandemic stress taking toll at work
Gov. Andy Beshear, who attended public schools as a child, said he believes charter schools...
Beshear vetoes bill to fund charter schools in Kentucky