Man found dead in Russell identified

LMPD's Homicide Unit was brought in, however an exact cause of death has not yet been determined.(WAVE 3)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Abe Jeffries, 46, was identified as the man found dead with stab wounds in a Russell home over the weekend.

He was discovered by officers around 2 p.m. on Saturday in a home on West Chestnut Street, a Louisville Metro Police spokesperson said at the time.

The cause of death for Jeffries is unknown, according to the coroner’s report, but an LMPD spokesperson said he was stabbed.

There have been no arrests, and the case is being handled by the LMPD Homicide unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous crime tip hotline at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online Crime Tip portal.

