Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Runners residing in Russia, Belarus banned from 2022 Boston Marathon

Russia and Belarus athletes residing in either country will no longer be allowed to participate...
Russia and Belarus athletes residing in either country will no longer be allowed to participate in the 2022 Boston Marathon.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - Athletes from Russia and Belarus previously accepted to compete in this year’s Boston Marathon who are currently residing in either country will no longer be allowed to participate, the Boston Marathon Association announced Wednesday.

The exclusion from the world’s oldest annual marathon also extends to athletes previously accepted into the B.A.A.’s 5K event. However, it doesn’t affect Russian or Belarusian athletes registered for the events who are not residents of the countries. They will be allowed to compete but won’t be able to run under their country’s flag.

“Like so many around the world, we are horrified and outraged by what we have seen and learned from the reporting in Ukraine,” B.A.A. president and CEO Tom Grilk said in a statement. “We believe that running is a global sport, and as such, we must do what we can to show our support to the people of Ukraine.”

The B.A.A. said it won’t recognize the country affiliation or flags of Russia and Belarus until further notice. This year’s Boston Marathon, 5K, and Invitational Mile do not include any professional or invited athletes from those countries.

Organizers said they will make reasonable attempts to refund entry fees to athletes no longer able to participate.

The B.A.A. will also provide all Ukrainians who are registered in the marathon or 5K and are unable to compete with a refund or option to defer to a future year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Police were called to the 1500 block of Clover Street around 11:25 p.m. on Wednesday for...
Man shot and killed in PRP; police investigating
Charged with two counts of murder is 21-year-old Karson Reitz of Shepherdsville.
Man accused in deadly Louisville restaurant shooting back in court
Quintez Brown was charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Man accused of shooting at Louisville mayoral candidate back in jail, federally charged
Police have arrested a young man who is accused of carjacking two individuals and leading...
Underage suspect arrested after late night carjacking, pursuit in Louisville

Latest News

In a photo provided by Jeff Walker, he and his daughter Harleigh of Auburn, Ala., stand outside...
Trans kids, parents fight wave of legislation in red states
Golf superstar Tiger Woods had a rough start in the second round of the Masters.
Tiger struggling during second round of windblown Masters
A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
Missile kills at least 50 at crowded Ukrainian train station
Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills, California, is putting 1,500 of Betty White's treasured...
Betty White’s personal possessions to go up for auction
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
2 acquitted, jury hung on 2 more in Whitmer kidnap plot