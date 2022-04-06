Contact Troubleshooters
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/6

By Brian Goode
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:38 AM EDT
Clusters of showers/storms rolling in as I type this. Mainly heavy rain/lightning/small hail producers.

A cold front is also sweeping in from the NW right now. The two areas will meet east of I-65 to help enhance some of the t-storms after 3pm for S and SE KY. It is unclear how close that will be to our counties, but as it stands now, this looks to be just out of our area. We’ll watch it.

More showers/thunder develop Thursday Afternoon but much more scattered with even some graupel or soft hail possible in some of them. They will fade near sunset.

More showers pop Friday with this time more of a rain/sleet mix during the day and rain/snow mix at night into early Saturday. No travel issues from the wintry stuff expected.

Sunday still looks nice.

Warmer next week with the main rain chance later in the week. Anything before that looks more spotty and limited to just the afternoon hours.

