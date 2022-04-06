Contact Troubleshooters
Teen suspect wanted in Covington quadruple shooting turns himself in

Shooting scene in Covington Monday night.
Shooting scene in Covington Monday night.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet and Ken Baker
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The 17-year-old wanted by Covington police in connection with Monday’s quadruple shooting turned himself in around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Taquan Estes, 17, is facing assault, possession of a handgun by a minor and riot charges, Covington police announced Tuesday. Estes was arrested as a juvenile, but Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders said he anticipates the prosecutor will try to indict the 17-year-old as an adult.

Estes was still at-large when police announced Tuesday he was one of two suspects in the shooting that hospitalized three juveniles.

Estes’ family said he decided to turn himself in because it was the best outcome for everyone.

Taquan Estes
Taquan Estes(Covington Police Department)

The other suspect, 41-year-old Thomas Brown, was the fourth person shot around 6:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of West 17th Street and Russell Street, police explained.

Brown was arrested Tuesday around 9 p.m. after he was discharged from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to Covington police.

He remains in the Hamilton County Justice Center until his extradition hearing at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Kenton County Prosecutor Rob Sanders says Brown will have a $1 million bond once he is extradited.

Thomas Brown
Thomas Brown(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

The shooting occurred after what police said was a large fight involving juveniles.

Covington police said three juveniles, ages 7, 11, and 14, were all taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. A fourth juvenile arrived at the hospital late Monday with injuries sustained in the fight before the shooting, police said.

As of Tuesday, the 14-year-old girl was the only one of the three in critical condition, police said. The two other kids are expected to be ok and released from Cincinnati Children’s.

A friend of the 14-year-old said she was there when the gunshots were fired on Monday.

“Out of nowhere, I just hear gunshots and I start running and I hear everyone screaming and crying and [the 14-year-old] is laying on the ground,” the friend said. “She got shot in the neck and it was just a whole bunch of blood and I just look at her and I just sat there with her until the ambulance got there and she was just crying.”

FOX19 NOW obtained video showing the moment shots were fired and people scrambling to get out of harm’s way.

WARNING: The video has been blurred and heavily cut the footage, but some viewers will still find it graphic.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

