Breeders’ Cup officials excited to return to Keeneland this fall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Breeders’ Cup is returning to Lexington this fall, where horses from all over the world will race at Keeneland.

It’s a boost for Lexington’s signature industry, and other businesses as well.

Debbie Long owns Dudley’s on Short. She said the last two events allowed them to learn and grow in preparation for the 2022 Breeders’ Cup.

She said after a disappointing 2020 event without fans, this fall brings an opportunity to show off Lexington to the world.

“We love our thoroughbred industry, so we’re excited to have everybody back here,” Long said.

The Breeders’ Cup is poised to bring a much-needed boost to the hospitality industry.

“People see the local foods and the local products that our artists make, and we will have all kinds of things going on around the Breeders’ Cup that are local,” Mayor Gorton said.

That played a pivotal role in the success of the event seven years ago.

“Our hospitality industry stepped up and made this a world class event,” Breeders’ Cup Festival Chair Kip Cornett said.

The world championships brought back the best horses, jockeys and trainers from around the world to Keeneland in 2020, but a key ingredient was missing. They had to make the difficult decision not permit fans in 2020.

Breeders’ Cup President Drew Fleming promised to return to the bluegrass, and in 2022, fans will be added back into that mix, and local businesses will benefit.

“It was not only fair to the fans, but also the local businesses, the hotels, the restaurants, because we needed to come back here and do things right,” Fleming said.

Fleming said when the cup descended on Churchill Downs in 2018, the economic impact totaled over $70 million. He expects that to exceed that number when the horses head to the gates this fall.

Fleming said tickets go on sale May 9 and attendance will be capped at 45,000 per day.

