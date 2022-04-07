Contact Troubleshooters
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships

Grambling State's new volleyball coach has cut the entire team. (Source: KSLA)
By Kori Johnson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:16 PM EDT
GRAMBLING, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - Grambling State University’s new head volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas has decided to cut the entire team.

KSLA reports Lucas notified the 19 players about the roster change on Monday. She has been the coach of the team since February.

GSU Athletics Communications Director Brian Howard said athletic leaders knew Lucas would be making some changes to the roster, but not to what extent.

“It’s her decision to make, and she’s got some quality players coming on board. I think 13 or 14 are coming on board. So, I hate to say out with the old, but in with the new a little bit,” Howard said.

According to the players, Lucas called individual player meetings and told them their scholarships would not be renewed.

Maurisa Harris, a junior at GSU, said players were advised that their scholarships would not be renewed based on their performance at recent practices held this semester.

Harris said the coach’s decision has left many of her teammates scrambling to find another program to transfer to in the off-season.

GSU Athletic Director Trayveon Scott issued the following statement:

“Just as the transfer portal empowers student-athletes, our coaches are also empowered to make the decisions they deem necessary to advance their programs.”

According to Howard, athletic leaders wish the players whose scholarships were not renewed future success.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

