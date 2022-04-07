Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Colorado officer accused of child abuse is boyfriend of the woman accused of raping the same teen, according to arrest papers

11 News uncovered shocking new details about a Colorado Springs police officer accused of child abuse.
By Julie Martin
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News uncovered shocking new details about a Colorado Springs police officer accused of child abuse.

Call For Action Reporter Julie Martin learned 31-year-old Kristen Wessel is the girlfriend of Officer Shane Reed. Wessel is accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with the same teen who Officer Reed is accused of attacking. Wessel is facing charges of sexual assault on a child for reportedly having sex with a teenager.

Court documents obtained by 11 News state Wessel admitted the relationship with the teen, who is younger than 18, started in December of 2021 and that she had sex with him on four different occasions. 11 News is choosing not to share the exact age of the victim to help protect his identity. Wessel was arrested in January.

In February, court documents state the teen was riding his bike when he was approached by Officer Reed, who was off duty at the time. Investigators believe Reed pushed the teen up against the fence and said, “he would kill him and nobody would find his body.” According to arrest papers, this all happened just feet from where Wessel and Reed live together.

Reed was arrested a few weeks ago and charged with kidnapping, harassment, and misdemeanor child abuse. Court documents add that Shane is, “dating Kristen Wessel who has been accused of sexual assault on a child.”

11 News also reached out to Reed’s attorney who said Reed was not involved in the allegations against his girlfriend.

When Wessel was arrested in January, the court ordered her to stay away from the teen. Since that order, police believe Wessel violated the protection order three times. In court documents, the most recent violation officer say they found the teen hidden in a crawlspace in Wessel’s home.

As of Wednesday night, Wessel remains in jail on a $200,000 bond and Reed was still employed with the Colorado Springs Police Department.

A preliminary hearing for Wessel is scheduled for May 2.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Charged with two counts of murder is 21-year-old Karson Reitz of Shepherdsville.
Man accused in deadly Louisville restaurant shooting back in court
Police have arrested a young man who is accused of carjacking two individuals and leading...
Underage suspect arrested after late night carjacking, pursuit in Louisville
Police were called to the 1500 block of Clover Street around 11:25 p.m. on Wednesday for...
Man shot and killed in PRP; police investigating
Quintez Brown was charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Man accused of shooting at Louisville mayoral candidate back in jail, federally charged

Latest News

How to capitalize on federal student debt pause
After a relatively strong start in the first round, golf superstar experiences problems during...
Tiger rallies after rough start in second round at Masters
The supplies will be heading to help victims in Bucha, Ukraine, and other towns north of Kyiv...
Louisville nonprofits sending thousands in supplies to Ukraine
A combination of vaccines and exposure have eliminated the seasonal predictions and warnings of...
Spring break in 2022 feeling near pre-pandemic due to low COVID numbers
While the extended pause on federal student loan payments is welcome news for millions in debt,...
How to capitalize on federal student debt pause