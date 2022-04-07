Failed Kroger purse snatcher seen on video sentenced to probation
Video of the attempted theft went viral nationally after it happened in December 2021.
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was sentenced to probation Thursday after a video of his attempt to get away with an 87-year-old’s purse went viral.
Derek Vaughn, 58, pleaded guilty in March to one count of theft from a person in a protected class.
Along with probation, a no-contact order was issued, court records show.
The theft happened Dec. 12 at the Kroger on Old Oxford State Road in Lemon Township. Vaughn snatched a purse belonging to 87-year-old Pat Goins as she was walking down an aisle.
Around a dozen people ran after Vaughn into the parking lot. Deshawn Pressley succeeded in catching up to Vaughn.
PREVIOUSLY [‘He’s my hero:’ Man who chased down Kroger purse thief honored with award]
Goins said Vauhn never touched her, and he just wanted the $60 she had in her purse.
The crowd made sure he apologized to the 87-year-old.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.