FORECAST: Weather whiplash today with sun/rain/wind

WEATHER HEADLINES

WIND GUSTS: Will bounce around from 25-30 mph by midday

RAIN/SNOW MIX: Rain/Sleet/Snow mix possible late tonight into Friday & again Saturday

WARMTH TO RETURN: Warmer next week but perhaps active as well with thunderstorms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early sun/patchy fog will lead to clouds developing quickly into the afternoon with scattered showers with small hail possible. It will be a windy midday/afternoon period with temperatures bouncing around the 50s depending on the sun breaks.

After a brief break in the radar in the evening, scattered rain and snow showers develop overnight toward sunrise. No travel impacts from any of the wintry weather.

More scattered rain and snow showers will take place during the day Friday. No accumulations due to the warm ground and above-freezing temperatures.

Any rain/sleet/snow mix will likely become just snow showers overnight. Any accumulations will be minor/brief and limited to cars or grassy areas. No travel impacts are expected.

Active weather next week with the main days to watch being next Wednesday and Friday for the potential of thunderstorms.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.