Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

FORECAST: Weather whiplash today with sun/rain/wind

By Brian Goode
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • WIND GUSTS: Will bounce around from 25-30 mph by midday
  • RAIN/SNOW MIX: Rain/Sleet/Snow mix possible late tonight into Friday & again Saturday
  • WARMTH TO RETURN: Warmer next week but perhaps active as well with thunderstorms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early sun/patchy fog will lead to clouds developing quickly into the afternoon with scattered showers with small hail possible. It will be a windy midday/afternoon period with temperatures bouncing around the 50s depending on the sun breaks.

After a brief break in the radar in the evening, scattered rain and snow showers develop overnight toward sunrise. No travel impacts from any of the wintry weather.

More scattered rain and snow showers will take place during the day Friday. No accumulations due to the warm ground and above-freezing temperatures.

Any rain/sleet/snow mix will likely become just snow showers overnight. Any accumulations will be minor/brief and limited to cars or grassy areas. No travel impacts are expected.

Active weather next week with the main days to watch being next Wednesday and Friday for the potential of thunderstorms.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-GO Weather Forecast 4/7 4AM UPDATE
Grab-N-GO Weather Forecast 4/7 4AM UPDATE

Most Read

Crews recovered the body of 34-year-old Adam Thomas after he reportedly jumped into the river...
Body recovered of Louisville man who jumped into Ohio River to save woman in January
Ronnie and Beverly Barker’s nephew, Travis Peters, posted an update on Facebook last Tuesday...
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada desert; man dead, wife hospitalized, family says
Officers shot a suspect in a double murder at a gas station in New Albany after he allegedly...
Louisville man killed in New Albany double shooting identified
Timothy McQueary, 60, from Louisville, has been charged with three counts of rape, three counts...
Louisville man charged with multiple counts of rape, sodomy involving minor
John Kennedy, 38, was arrested Tuesday morning after LMPD executed a search warrant at an...
Man accused of ‘terrorizing’ neighbors arrested at Sheppard Square apartment complex

Latest News

Get ready for SnowTalk with Meteorologist Brian Goode.
SnowTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/7
Grab-N-GO Weather Forecast 4/7 4AM UPDATE
Grab-N-GO Weather Forecast 4/7 4AM UPDATE
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/6
StormTalk! Blog
StormTALK! Weather Blog Update 4/5