Glasgow woman charged with human trafficking, prostitution at massage parlor

Jing Jing Zheng
Jing Jing Zheng(WBKO)
By Ana Medina and Allie Hennard
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow woman is in jail charged with human trafficking, among other charges.

The Glasgow Police Department served a search warrant Wednesday, April 6 at the Summer Spa Massage Parlor located on S L Rogers Wells Blvd.

“Over the last several months, we have received numerous complaints that involved a summer spa massage parlor in Glasgow. This has been ongoing for several months now,” recalled Major Terry Flatt, with the Glasgow Police Department.

“We was able to gain enough evidence over the past several months to obtain a search warrant that was executed yesterday,” he added.

According to police some of the complaints and tips they received related to illegal human trafficking, promoting prostitution, providing sexual services for compensation, and operating without a license.

Police found 22-thousand dollars in cash and arrested a 31-year-old woman.

“The female that was arrested yesterday was arrested and charged with promoting prostitution and also she was charged with practicing massage therapy without a license,” adds Flatt.

Jing Jing Zheng, of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Promoting Prostitution, Practice Massage Therapy Without License.

Several law enforcement agencies helped with the investigation.

Glasgow Police send a message to the public.

“If you see any of this type of activity. Just reach out to your local law enforcement agency or just call us here at the Glasgow Police Department at (270) 651-6165,” says Flatt.

