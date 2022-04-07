Contact Troubleshooters
Man accused in deadly Louisville restaurant shooting back in court

Charged with two counts of murder is 21-year-old Karson Reitz of Shepherdsville.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused of a double homicide inside an Okolona restaurant returned to court.

After the shooting, Karson Reitz, 21, admitted to officers that he opened fire inside the Roosters on Preston Highway and killing two people two days before Christmas.

Reitz’s lawyer claimed that he shot in self-defense after being attacked the night of the shooting. According to the initial police report, there was a fight between Reitz’s father and former LMPD Officer Michael Miller. Reitz claimed he pulled the gun during the fight, and then Bradley Cross tried to intervene and break it up.

Miller and Cross were both shot and killed.

Thursday, it was revealed there is still a lot of evidence to be processed in the case, including 128 gigabytes of data. This includes autopsies of the men who were killed, as well as the ballistics report.

Reitz was released from jail on a $425,000 cash bond on March 28 and was placed on home incarceration.

He is charged with two counts of murder and four counts of wanton endangerment, and his next court appearance is scheduled for June 20.

