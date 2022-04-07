Contact Troubleshooters
Man shot, killed in Pleasure Ridge Park identified

Police were called to the 1500 block of Clover Street around 11:25 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a shooting.(WAVE News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who died after being shot in Pleasure Ridge Park on Wednesday night was identified as 22-year-old Adrian Sickles, according to a Jefferson County deputy coroner’s report.

Sickles was found dead around 11:30 p.m. by officers called to Clover Street on a shooting report, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson said. He died before he could be brought to the hospital.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is in charge of the investigation. Any potential suspect information has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD or use the online crime tip portal.

Ky. woman pushing for more protections for living organ donors