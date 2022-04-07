Contact Troubleshooters
Man shot and killed in PRP; police investigating

Police were called to the 1500 block of Clover Street around 11:25 p.m. on Wednesday for...
Police were called to the 1500 block of Clover Street around 11:25 p.m. on Wednesday for reports of a shooting.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:06 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Clover Street around 11:25 p.m. for reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Officers arrived and found a man in his 20s who had been shot at the location. The man died at the scene, police confirmed.

There are no suspects. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

