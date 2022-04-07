Murder suspect of JCSO deputy federally indicted with 2 others for carjacking

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man suspected of killing a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy has been federally indicted on a seperate carjacking case in Louisville.

Jesse Johnson, 28, along with 31-year-old Megan Mandlehr and 29-year-old Laken Dye were indicted for a carjacking that happened on August 18, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

In addition to carjacking charges, Johnson is also facing multiple firearm possession charges.

Johnson was indicted by a grand jury in January for complicity to murder alongside Marquis Mitchell for the death of Deputy Brandon Shirley, who was shot and killed while working an off-duty security job at Rockford Lane Auto Sales.

If convicted of carjacking, the three individuals face up to 15 years in prison. Johnson could face a maximum penalty of life in prison if also convicted of his additional firearms charges.

Louisville Metro Police and the ATF are handling the ongoing investigation.

