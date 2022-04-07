Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

Murder suspect of JCSO deputy federally indicted with 2 others for carjacking

Jesse Johnson (left), along with 31-year-old Megan Mandlehr (middle) and 29-year-old Laken Dye...
Jesse Johnson (left), along with 31-year-old Megan Mandlehr (middle) and 29-year-old Laken Dye (right), were indicted for a carjacking that happened on August 18, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:11 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man suspected of killing a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy has been federally indicted on a seperate carjacking case in Louisville.

Jesse Johnson, 28, along with 31-year-old Megan Mandlehr and 29-year-old Laken Dye were indicted for a carjacking that happened on August 18, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

In addition to carjacking charges, Johnson is also facing multiple firearm possession charges.

Johnson was indicted by a grand jury in January for complicity to murder alongside Marquis Mitchell for the death of Deputy Brandon Shirley, who was shot and killed while working an off-duty security job at Rockford Lane Auto Sales.

If convicted of carjacking, the three individuals face up to 15 years in prison. Johnson could face a maximum penalty of life in prison if also convicted of his additional firearms charges.

Louisville Metro Police and the ATF are handling the ongoing investigation.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Police were called to the 1500 block of Clover Street around 11:25 p.m. on Wednesday for...
Man shot and killed in PRP; police investigating
Charged with two counts of murder is 21-year-old Karson Reitz of Shepherdsville.
Man accused in deadly Louisville restaurant shooting back in court
Quintez Brown was charged with attempted murder and multiple counts of wanton endangerment...
Man accused of shooting at Louisville mayoral candidate back in jail, federally charged
Police have arrested a young man who is accused of carjacking two individuals and leading...
Underage suspect arrested after late night carjacking, pursuit in Louisville

Latest News

Golf superstar Tiger Woods had a rough start in the second round of the Masters.
Tiger struggling during second round of windblown Masters
TARC expands service for Thunder Over Louisville
More than $75 million secured for Kentucky’s public transportation systems
Heine Brothers' Coffee employees announced plans to unionize on April 8 while protesting...
Heine Brothers’ Coffee employees push for higher pay, announce unionization plans
The magic of Disney world might be hard to get to for most people. But thankfully a little...
Disney on Ice coming to Louisville
The two mothers came together on a single mission.
Louisville women traveling to Eastern Europe to help Ukrainian refugees