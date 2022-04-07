Section of East Breckenridge Street closed for emergency sewer line repair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Metropolitan Sewer District has closed a section of East Breckinridge Street for an emergency fix of a sewer line running underneath the pavement.

The closure will be on E Breckinridge between Edward Street and Rubel Street and will be closed to vehicle traffic while repairs are made. MSD said sidewalks will remain open.

According to a release, an investigation into a depression and hole on the street revealed a large cavity below the pavement.

Crews found additional deteriorated areas in the brick sewer pipe, which MSD said were hand-built back in 1897.

Detour signs are in place to advise drivers of the street closure.

MSD said there is no disruption of sewer service at this time, and repair time is unknown.

Crews said repairs on pipes south of Broadway between Maple Street and West Breckinridge are also in effect, with work possibly completing next week. Once that job is completed, MSD said they would continue repairs on the 15th Street sewer line north of Broadway through West Chestnut Street.

