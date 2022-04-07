‘She’s very brave’: New Albany restaurant owner’s wife held at gunpoint by double homicide suspect

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The owner of a New Albany restaurant has temporarily closed his place of business after he said his wife was held hostage Monday morning.

Richard Wen told WAVE News he came to The Onion Restaurant and Tea House on Charlestown Road around 10 a.m. Monday morning, thinking he would have a routine day. After a few minutes of work, Wen said an employee told him to look out the window.

“One of my employees tell me, ‘Hey boss, there are police with guns moving around,’” Wen said. “I said, ‘Get out of here. Come on, I’m busy.’”

Reluctantly, Wen listened.

He saw a swarm of law enforcement officers outside his restaurant with their guns drawn.

Shortly after, Wen said he saw his wife Winnie in the arms of a strange man, identified by police as Cherok Douglass.

Cherok Douglass is facing robbery and kidnapping charges. Huls said other charges, which could include murder, are likely to be filed.

“I go to the door, [and he is] already there,” Wen said. “And that’s a gun on my wife’s head and [he’s] holding her with his left arm. He just opened the door and walked out with my wife.”

Wen said the man demanded Winnie Wen give him the keys to her car and get in the passenger seat. At some point, she fell out of the vehicle and the suspect took off, smashing the bricks of the restaurant’s back porch and hitting Winnie.

Officers quickly shot and apprehended Douglass.

“They start shooting,” Wen said. “When the car turned around they started shooting so I go down [to cover my wife]. After the shooting stopped and they hit the rail, I pulled my wife to the back and said, ‘It’s ok, it’s ok.’”

Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls told WAVE News Douglass made his way to Wen’s restaurant after shooting and killing his estranged wife Brandee Douglass and Lorin Yelle at a Circle K gas station on Grant Line Road.

Huls said after the shooting, New Albany Police officers witnessed Douglass speed away from the gas station, leading NAPD and Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies on a chase, until he crashed his car on Kamer Miller Road and ran into the restaurant.

Douglass was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment.

Winnie Wen was also taken to the hospital. Richard Wen said his wife suffered a broken shoulder and two broken ribs.

He said they are currently facing roughly $20,000 in medical bills.

And while he’s worried how he’ll make those payments, Wen looked at the crumbled concrete on his porch, knowing things could’ve been worse for him, his family and his restaurant.

“You get shocked,” Wen said. “The only thing you think is I care about my wife, that’s all. When I went to the hospital she cried and said, ‘I just wanted to protect you.’ She said that. She’s very brave.”

”The family has established a GoFundMe page to help pay for the medical bills.

To see it, click or tap here.

