Shooting victim’s mother calls for increased police action to find her son’s killer

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - On March 31, Doris Herd’s only son, Russell Smith, was shot and killed in New Albany. One week later, no arrests have been made.

“I received a text that said there’s a shooting,” Herd said. “We got in the car and drove to New Albany as fast as we could… I cut through the yellow lines, and they stopped me. And I just knew at that time, my heart hit my feet, and I knew that it was my son.”

Smith was shot and killed on Conservative Street. One other man was shot and injured. Police said the investigation is ongoing, and details cannot be released at this time.

However, they confirmed that no one has been charged in Smith’s death.

Perhaps the hardest part, Herd said, was telling her son’s daughter, her 4-year-old granddaughter, that her father had died.

“She says ‘Gamma, when is daddy coming home from the hospital?’” Herd said. “It just tears my heart out because she still doesn’t understand.”

Herd wants answers now more than ever.

“He was just full of life right now,” Herd said. “Full of life.”

Herd said that since another deadly shooting happened in New Albany Monday, she has not been able to connect with New Albany police about the investigation into her son’s death.

A man has been charged with those murders, but still, no word on her son’s killer.

“I haven’t got anything from the police department,” Herd said. “I couldn’t understand as to why his case stopped and the other case started. It seemed like his kind of got put on the back burner to me.”

New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey confirmed that resources were temporarily redirected to handle the double murder on Monday.

“The case on Conservative Street was still under investigation when the incident Monday occurred,” Bailey said in a statement. “That was an all-hands-on-deck moment and pulled our limited number of investigators away temporarily to handle emergencies pertaining to that case.”

Bailey was clear, however, that he respected Herd’s position.

“I understand Mrs. Herd has concerns as a mother ordinarily should and will have.” Bailey’s statement read. “We are sensitive to her concerns pertaining to the timeliness of the investigation. The NAPD is working hard to determine all of the details and facts before turning the case over to the prosecutor.”

For Herd, that closure cannot come soon enough.

“It keeps me up at night because I know, in my heart, I know that someone murdered my son,” Herd said. “We deserve to know what happened to him. I’m sorry there was another murder, and some other people lost their life… Because I know what it feels like to lose a son.”

“I want answers just like they do,” Herd added.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.