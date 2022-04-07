Suspect in New Albany double shooting charged with murder

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - A man accused of shooting and killing two people before fleeing police and abducting a woman at a nearby restaurant has been charged in Floyd County on Thursday.

Cherok Douglass, 37, was charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in addition to previous charges of kidnapping and robbery.

The Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office said Douglass had two enhancements added, habitual offender and committing crimes with a firearm. The agency said Douglass has a long criminal history including drug possession charges, armed robbery and resisting law enforcement dating back to 2004.

On Thursday, Indiana State Police announced a probable cause affidavit was filed in relation to Monday’s shooting.

Police in New Albany were called to the Circle K on Grant Line Road, where they found two people had been shot and killed.

Officers shot a suspect in a double murder at a gas station in New Albany after he allegedly sped away in a car, crashed it, ran into a restaurant, and abducted a woman on Monday morning.

Brandee Douglass, one of the victims killed, was the suspected gunman’s wife.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Brandee Douglass had previously told her mother that Cherok “was acting crazy” because of a court date which he believed would send him back to jail.

Family said to police they waited for Brandee to return to a family member’s house after dropping Cherok off in her Ford Explorer, but she never returned home.

Surveillance from the Circle K showed the Ford Explorer pull into the parking lot, where 10 gunshots were heard from the audio feed.

The suspect was then seen getting out of the passenger side of the vehicle and walking around to the driver’s side.

The other man killed was 43-year-old Lorin Yelle from Louisville.

Investigators said they don’t believe Yelle knew Cherok or Brandee Douglass, and Yelle was shot and killed while walking to his car after leaving the gas station.

Court documents revealed Yelle was seen walking towards his car, which was parked near the Ford Explorer. After Yelle walked out of view, a single gunshot was heard from the gas station’s surveillance footage.

Yelle is then seen coming back into view of the security camera near the Ford Explorer, reaching toward its rear passenger tire. He then got up and ran toward another vehicle parked near the entrance of Circle K, the affidavit states.

The suspect then threw something at Yelle before pointing what appears to be a gun at him. Yelle and the suspect ran off camera, where two more gunshots were fired.

Douglass is then seen heading towards the driver’s side of the Ford Explorer and drove away 30 seconds later.

Officers with the New Albany Police Department said they saw who they believed was the suspect speeding away.

NAPD and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department pursued the suspect, who said Douglass was driving erratically.

During the pursuit, Douglass crashed his car on Kamer Miller Road and then fled into a wooded area behind The Onion restaurant. Douglass later emerged and went inside the restaurant, where he held the owner’s wife, Winnie Wen, hostage and ordered her to give him her vehicle.

Documents state Douglass took Wen outside at gunpoint and dragged her to her silver SUV. In an attempt to leave the restaurant, police saw the suspect drive the SUV and observed Wen falling out after backing up.

NAPD Officer Kris Ferrell fired his weapon at the vehicle as documents said he feared Douglass would run over Wen.

Two of the other responding officers, NAPD Officer Jamie Grant and Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy Sarah James, said they saw Douglass run over Wen.

Grant fired his weapon at the vehicle at this time.

James said the SUV swerved and began to drive towards her. She fired her weapon at the vehicle, stating she thought he intended to “cause harm to her.”

After James fired towards the vehicle, it crashed into a retaining wall area. Officers gave verbal commands to Douglass to exit the vehicle.

Documents state they saw Douglass begin to exit the vehicle and then begin to reach back into the vehicle near the passenger seat.

After failure to comply and knowing Douglass had a weapon in the vehicle, James fired her weapon again at Douglass.

He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for his injuries.

Douglass later admitted to police he had shot both Brandee Douglass and Yelle.

Officials said Douglass was booked in Louisville Metro Corrections before being extradited into Floyd County Jail on Wednesday.

His court appearance is scheduled on April 22.

