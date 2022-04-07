Troubleshooter investigation: Portland’s problems with shootings, codes violations, and more

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - “Are you Mr. Wakeland?” I asked.

“Get the f*** away from my house,” he responded, while flipping me off.

There was a huge difference in the atmosphere around 642 North 29th Street when I was there versus when I was a block away secretly watching and recording. Let’s start with the block away part.

I started watching after getting multiple complaints about the place, including a former customer who said they had been selling large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin, and also running a prostitution ring for years.

A neighbor said the things going on around that house are “completely insane,” including overdose calls, shooting reports, and needles constantly being found lying around.

They said they notified police about it and they do nothing.

The first things I noticed were the RVs parked on the street out front for weeks, like something out of the TV show “Breaking Bad.”

The street was bustling with people coming and going, day and night, and a sea of motorcycles, mopeds, and dune buggies spilling out from the yard into the street.

Every few minutes, men and women were coming to the house or the RVs, spending a minute or two inside, and leaving. Hour after hour, day and night.

Sometimes multiple people at a time were coming and going, stuffing something in their pockets, or holding something white, often appearing impaired.

Hand-to-hand exchanges extended out into the street through open car windows, blocking all lanes of traffic. People even stood on top of cars.

I saw police drive by, as well as city code enforcers too, bringing us to another part of the story.

Our investigation found city code inspectors made 28 visits over the last few years to the property owned by John Wakeland, assessing hundreds of dollars in fines. Noting things like “camping not allowed” and “can’t be used as a boarding house nor place of business.”

Subsequent inspections noted “still junky, still a place of business, illegal occupied campers on street.”

One inspector noted “this address has a history of some shady activity.”

The inspector may have been referencing a shooting here on November 9, when a man was shot and rushed to the hospital. Arrests were made on charges of assault, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

With that in mind, we took security guards with us when we tried to get answers about what’s going on here.

“I’m with WAVE News and we’re doing a story on a bunch of complaints,” I said.

“Get the f*** away from me,” Wakeland said. “You don’t come on my property. Don’t come on my property.”

“Got a bunch of complaints on this property, including the campers parked out here in front,” I said.

“Get the f*** out of here,” he said.

I tried to talk to the people in one of the RVs.

“We don’t want to talk to you,” a woman inside said. “Get away from the vehicle, please. Thank you.”

When we came back two days later, no one would come out of the house. So we talked to the neighbors and people pulling up.

“A former customer of this place said there was a lot of meth and heroin sold here,” I asked one man. “Have you ever heard that at all?”

“No, I don’t know nothing about that,” the man said.

“The city’s been here like 28 times for all sorts of stuff,” I said to another man. “Do you know what’s going on over here?”

“I don’t have a clue what goes on over there,” he said.

“We had a couple neighbors tell me they think it’s a drug operation,” I said.

“Doubt it,” he said. “I really do doubt it. He’s working all the time out there. Why would he do drugs?”

Things got really crazy when we acted like we were leaving, but circled the block and came back to people pouring out of the house.

“Hey ma’am, getting a lot of complaints on this house here,” I said to a woman leaving. “You know what that’s all about?”

She said nothing and got in a waiting car. Someone started a bizarre attempt at interview interference, revving the engine and squealing tires back and forth on the street multiple times nearly hitting us.

“Hi, we’re with WAVE... got a lot of complaints on this house, you know what’s going on?” I asked another woman leaving.

“No,” she said.

“You live there?” I asked.

“No,” she said.

“Complaint is it’s a drug house,” I said.

She got in another waiting vehicle and shut the car door. At that point, our security team told me we should leave.

I asked LMPD what they’ve done about the complaints, shootings, and lengthy compilation of violations by codes enforcement.

They wrote “First Division detectives currently have an open investigation regarding the property owner.”

LMPD declined to release further details “so as not to impede the investigation.”

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.