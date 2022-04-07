Underage suspect arrested after late night carjacking, pursuit in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested a young man who is accused of carjacking two individuals and leading officers on a pursuit on Wednesday night.

Officers received a call for a robbery near Jeffersontown in the 12400 block of Taylorsville Road just before midnight, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Early investigation revealed two individuals were robbed by the suspect, who then fled the scene in the stolen vehicle.

Ellis confirmed the suspect was underage, but did not provide an age range for the boy.

With assistance from Jeffersontown Police, LMPD officers attempted a traffic stop once the vehicle was located.

The vehicle failed to stop for officers and led multiple divisions on a pursuit, Ellis said, before he was finally apprehended in the St. Denis neighborhood on the 4400 block of Cane Run Road.

The suspect was detained and arrested without incident and is facing charges.

No other details were provided. LMPD’s Robbery Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news. (WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.