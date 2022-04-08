Contact Troubleshooters
Tiger rallies after rough start in second round at Masters

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LATEST | See the official Masters leaderboard

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Tiger Woods struggled to a 3-over 39 on the front nine Friday in the second round of the Masters but is still in good position to make the weekend in his comeback.

Woods appears safe from the cut list that will be released Friday evening,.

Woods, who shot a 1-under 71 in the first round, bogeyed four of his first five holes before rebounding to play the last four 1 under. He was a 2-over-par on a blustery day at Augusta National where low scores were hard to find.

MORE MASTERS COVERAGE:

Woods wasn’t in imminent danger of missing the cut, which was projected at 4 over, but was six shots off the lead held on the course by Scottie Scheffler heading into the back nine. His frustrations were evident when he hit a bad wedge shot on the ninth hole and dropped his club in disgust before rebounding to get up-and-down for par.

Afternoon winds of 15-20 mph and gusting higher made conditions difficult, though the rains that came on the eve of the tournament meant the greens were still relatively soft.

PHOTO GALLERY:

His return to the Masters on Thursday felt like a return to normalcy for the Masters.

The full allotment of patrons watched a man who could have lost a leg, or his life, in a car crash 15 months ago return to the spot of his past glory.

It felt like a victory alone for Tiger to return to the Masters some 14 months after a car crash shattered his right leg.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

